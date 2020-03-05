World-Class Photography At Arsht Hall

The 87th Wilmington International Exhibition of Photography (WIEP) is open on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 5:00 pm and on Sunday, March 22 from 12 noon to 4:00 pm. 300 of the best prints will be on display at Arsht Hall, on the University of Delaware’s Wilmington Campus, 2700 Pennsylvania Avenue. An additional 200 accepted, digital photographs will be shown in a 45-minute audio-visual show on Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22 at 1, 2, and 3 pm. Prints will be available for purchase on both Sundays. Prints hanging in the exhibition will be clearly marked and, if purchased, cannot be removed until the end of the exhibition on Sunday, March 22. Visit our vendors, B&H Photo Video, Cameras Etc., and Kehtron Computers, while you’re at the Exhibition. Free admission and parking.
