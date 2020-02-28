Tuned In – March 2020

Not-to-be-missed music news

A TASTE OF STEELY DAN FOR KENNETT FLASH BENEFIT

Countdown to Ecstasy, a popular Philly-area Steely Dan tribute band, will perform a spring concert An Afternoon at the Park with Countdown to Ecstasy at Anson B. Nixon Park on Saturday, April 25. The show benefits The Kennett Flash, a non-profit performing arts organization based in Historic Kennett Square.

Kennett Flash, which was founded in 2009, puts on more than 200 events per year, ranging from concerts to films and lectures to children’s shows. General admission tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the show. VIP tickets are $40 in advance, $45 the day of the show. Children’s tickets are also available. Gates open at 1 p.m. with show at 3 p.m. For more, visit KennettFlash.org.

RHONDA VINCENT HEADLINES AN EVENING OF BLUEGRASS

The “Queen of Bluegrass,” Rhonda Vincent, will headline The Derrick Lowe Memorial Evening of Bluegrass, Saturday, April 4, at the Milburn Stone Theatre, North East, Md. The concert is hosted by the Elkton Rotary Club.

Vincent began her professional music career at the age of five, playing drums with her family’s band, the Sally Mountain Show. She picked up the mandolin at age eight, the fiddle at age 10, and has become one of the most celebrated bluegrass artists of our time. Vincent has won multiple International Bluegrass Music Awards as well as a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album. Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass will be the evening’s opening act.

The fundraiser is in honor of Derrick Lowe, a beloved community advocate in Cecil County, Md., known for his love of bluegrass and his commitment to youth. Lowe founded An Evening of Bluegrass with the Elkton Rotary Club to raise funds to support local nonprofits.

Ticket are $35 and $45; showtime is 7 p.m. Call 410-287-2037 or visit milburnstone.org.

TWEED WITH NEW RELEASE

Tweed, the high-energy Philly-based funk and rock band, will release their first full-length album on March 13. Titled Tweed Moves, the recording will feature eight songs, including the title track “Moves.” The five-piece band formed at the University of Delaware in 2010. For more on the album and upcoming performances, visit TweedMusic.com.

NEW EP FOR SCANTRON

Accomplished area guitarist and vocalist Jimmy Everhart and his popular band Scantron have resurfaced with a new EP entitled Electric City. Everhart, a University of Delaware alum, was a familiar face on the area music circuit from 2008-2012, teaming with percussionist Will Donnelly in the bands Shakedown and Villains Like You. In 2013, Everhart and Donnelly joined the Philly-based Low Cut Connie for a national tour. Tired of touring, Everhart left Low Cut Connie in 2018. You can listen to the EP at soundcloud.com/scantrontheband. The band will be performing at Philly nightspots Boot & Saddle on Thursday, April 2, and Johnny Brendas on Sunday, May 31. For other live performances, see Scantron’s Facebook page.

KAHUNAVILLE REVISITED

A reunion party for the popular but now-defunct Wilmington Riverfront nightspot Kahunaville is set for Friday, April 3, at The Queen in Downtown Wilmington. The music will be provided by Philly-based dance band Pretty Poison along with deejays Gizzmo and Rob Base. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 and available at TheQueenWilmington.com.

PLAY IT AGAIN, SOUTHSIDE

Rhythm-and-blues legends Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes make their annual visit to Wilmington with a performance at The Grand on Thursday, March 19. The band has produced more than 30 albums since debuting on the New Jersey shore scene in 1974. Hits include “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “Having A Party,” “The Fever” and “Talk To Me.” Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets range $34-$41 and are available at TheGrandWilmington.org.

LONGWOOD GARDENS SERIES CONCERTS

Tickets go on sale March 11 for the 2020 Longwood Gardens Summer Performance Series. The concert series opens the weekend of June 5-6 with a Wine & Jazz Festival in Longwood’s Open-Air Theatre. Key dates of this year’s series include Keb Mo (June 9), Straight No Chaser (July 12), Rufus Wainwright with Jose Gonzalez (Aug. 13) and Mary Chapin Carpenter (Aug. 20). Shows are still being added. Visit LongwoodGardens.org for updates, showtimes and ticket prices.