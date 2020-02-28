Party Time

St. Patrick’s Loop celebrates 30 years. Eighties Loop returns in April

After a two-month break, the City Loop Series swings back into action this month. The 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day Loop is set for Saturday, March 14, beginning at 4 p.m. This year’s lineup includes 11 Wilmington clubs: Catherine Rooney’s, Chelsea Tavern, Cavanaugh’s, Crow Bar, Gallucio’s Café, Grotto Pizza, Kelly’s Logan House, Makers Alley, Timothy’s Riverfront, Trolley Square Oyster House and Trolley Tap House. One $10 cover gains you admittance into all 11 venues and entitles you to a discount on Lyft rideshare services. Look for Guinness beer and Tullamore Dew whiskey specials at all Loop venues.

Beginning at noon on March 14, the Irish Culture Club’s 45th St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Hooley will take place in Downtown Wilmington. The parade, which lasts about one hour, begins at Fourth and King streets and proceeds up King to 15th Street. Immediately following the parade, the ICCD’s traditional Hooley will take place at the corner of King & 12th streets. For more information, visit IrishDe.org

Saturday, April 18, marks the return of the ‘80s Loop. It’s been more than a decade since this theme was part of the City Loop Series, but Loop officials are taking advantage of the fact that the date is also National Record Store Day and are tying in area shops such as Squeezebox Records and Rainbow Records. Instant prizes will be awarded for those in ‘80s attire and music from the decade will be featured at participating venues.