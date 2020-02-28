Adventuresome Afternoon

Delaware Wild Lands to host inaugural Outdoor Rally

An Outdoor Adventure Rally will be held at Delaware Wild Lands’ 1250-acre Roberts Farm on Saturday, April 4, from noon-4:30 p.m. It will be the inaugural year of the event, which is a collaboration between DWL, Delaware Nature Society and Delaware Ornithological Society.

“The location of the event is strategic,” says Kate Hackett, executive director of DWL, which owns Roberts Farm, a historic site once slated for development. “[We] are diligently working with other partners, like DNS and DOS, to raise awareness about the importance of natural resources in Middletown-Odessa-Townsend (MOT).”

Middletown has grown by 18,000 residents in the past 10 years, according to its Chamber of Commerce, with an overall population of more than 80,000 expected by 2030.

The Adventure Rally is family-friendly and free, with a goal of introducing the three organizations to MOT residents and helping them explore outdoor activities and the many special aspects and outdoor amenities of the area.

“As a group of conservation organizations, we see the future of conservation in Delaware closely linked to the growing population of the MOT area and want to start cultivating a strong ethic of land and water conservation in our area,” says Hackett, whose organization has protected 31,600 acres since its creation in 1961 (DWL manages 21,600 acres of that land).

Activities at the Outdoor Adventure Rally will include bird walks, canoeing, ecology tours, wildlife tracking, an archaeology station, crafts and games. For more information, visit Delaware Wild Lands on Facebook or contact info@dewildlands.org.