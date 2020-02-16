Upcoming At Delaware Contemporary

Two exhibits at The Delaware Contemporary will continue into April.

In the Beckler Family Gallery, Haeley Kyong’s newest body of work, Gesture of Motion, will be in place through April 23. By employing the basic building blocks of lines, circles, squares, and triangles, and painting them at various orientations, Kyong has found a way to express the perpetual movement of time.

In the Constance S. & Robert J. Hennessy Project Space, Natalie Hutchings, in Malice’s Restaurant, creates an altered rendition of classic Americana through the ubiquitous diner. Vintage tables, tablecloths, menu boards, countertops, and fake plants trigger memories of institutionalized racism, patriarchal abuses, and the colonial impetus that spawned them. This exhibit ends April 15, at The Delaware Contemporary, 200 S. Madison St. For more, go to decontemporary.org.