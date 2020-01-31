Del. Nature Introduces Conservation Book

Delaware Nature Society (DelNature) will host Dr. Doug Tallamy for a book launch and lecture on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Ashland Nature Center in Hockessin. Available this month, Nature’s Best Hope (Timber Press), is an urgent call for a grassroots approach to conservation—one that starts in every backyard. Nature’s Best Hope shows how homeowners can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats. Attendees will walk away with specific suggestions they can incorporate into their own yards. Ashland Nature Center is located at 3511 Barley Mill Rd.
