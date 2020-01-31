All Out For Undie Run

Out & About Staff

, FYI

On Saturday, Feb. 15, hundreds of people in Wilmington will brave the cold in just their underwear during Cupid’s Undie Run, the nation’s largest pantless party and mile-ish run for charity. The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. For more information on the event, go to my.cupids.org/cur/city/wilmington.

