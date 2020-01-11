Celebrations of 100 Years of 19th Amendment

The Brandywine River Museum of Art and The Delaware Contemporary will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

The Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, Pa., will present Votes for Women: A Visual History, an exhibition that rediscovers the visual language of the women’s suffrage movement, from Feb. 1 to June 7. The long road to women’s suffrage, spanning the 19th and early-20th centuries, played out very differently from political movements today. In the absence of televised and digital media, the suffragists spread their message through magazines, political cartoons, posters, plays, parades and even through fashion. Focusing on the decade prior to ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, the exhibition examines the compelling imagery of the suffrage movement, revealing how the “look” of women’s rights developed and deciphering the important visual strategies that propelled it.

Focal Points: Women Advancing the Aperture, running from Feb. 7 to April 24 at DuPont II Gallery at the Delaware Contemporary, showcases contemporary female photographers against the backdrop of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. With predominantly black-and-white photography, the exhibition presents a convergence of imagery that pushes the boundaries of photo-imaging and technique. The Delaware Contemporary is located at 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington