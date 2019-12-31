Sean Faust is ‘In Flux’ at Mezzanine Gallery

Curiosity and Flux, an exhibition of abstract paintings by Shawn Faust, will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery through Jan. 10. The work in this exhibition represents a shift for Faust, a resident of Bear, who is best known for his award-winning representational equestrian paintings. For these abstract works, he merges pictorial elements of representation with non-objective forms as a response to memories and the ephemeral qualities of life. Faust compares himself to a chef who is changing the menu by using the same ingredients, tools, and techniques but with differing results. He explains, “I grant myself permission to diverge and pivot from one medium to another, experimenting with process and mark-making in search of my unknown. As a result, I am in a constant state of flux and possibility.”

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French St., Wilmington.