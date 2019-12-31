Grant Time at Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts has opened its annual online application process for grants for arts programming and projects taking place during fiscal year 2021 (September 2020-August 2021). Applications must be submitted through the smARTDE online system and are due by March 2. Guidelines for all grant programs are available online at arts.delaware.gov/grant-overview. Past and new applicants should read the guidelines carefully and call Division staff with any questions (577-8278).
