Junior League Welcomes Leaders

The Junior League of Wilmington will host its fifth annual Women’s Leadership Summit on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 4727 Concord Pike. Attendees from the tri-state area and beyond are invited to invest in themselves by building leadership development skills. The event will host a diverse array of empowering speakers, including keynote speaker Dr. Brandi Baldwin (CEO, Millennial Ventures), who will share her views on this year’s theme, “Together We Rise!.” Early bird tickets are available through Dec. 15. Find out more on Facebook: @WomenLeadDE.
