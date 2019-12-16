Slam Dunkin’ At The Beach

The Delaware Sports Commission has released the full schedule and participating teams for the annual 2019 Slam Dunk to the Beach basketball tournament. The 18 elite squads will hit the hardwood at Cape Henlopen High School for the three-day event from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 27-29.

“We feel this year may be the best since the revival of Slam Dunk to the Beach in 2014,” says Dr. Matthew Robinson, chairman of the Sports Commission. “Seeing Duke and North Carolina as destinations for some of the players says it all.” For tickets, go to slamdunktothebeach.com. New for 2019, group tickets are available by calling 672–6832.