Othello at Del. Historical Society

New Light Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s Othello from Jan. 29 through Feb. 2 at the Delaware Historical Society on Market Street in Wilmington. Shakespeare’s sweeping tragedy of passion and poison finds new light in this minimal, fast-paced production as one of the Bard’s greatest romances crosses paths with one of his greatest villains. Tickets range from $15-$20 on newlighttheatre.com.

New Light Theatre’s mission is to use each production to raise awareness and support for thematically connected charitable organizations that bring light to the darkness of the world. In accordance with this mission, Othello partners with the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a local nonprofit working to stop domestic violence, promote equality in relationships, and alter the social conditions that allow violence and abuse to occur.