Aloha to Delaware Is in Maui Dec. 8

Aloha from Hawaii, where the Annual Delaware Day Celebration on Maui will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 2 p.m. at Beach Bums BBQ & Grill, 300 Maalaea Rd. The event is open to all visiting First Staters, who are asked to wear an article of clothing from Delaware (and bring Tastykakes). Look for the State of Delaware flag and the banner that says, “Aloha from the 50th State to the 1st State.” For more information, contact First State Coordinator Adele Rugg at 808-879-9964 or adeleonmaui@yahoo.com.
