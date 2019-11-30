Two Events for Newark Arts Alliance

The Newark Arts Alliance, in the Market East Plaza, is sponsoring two events, one ongoing.

The Gingerbread Bash is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the door. The evening includes dinner, wine and beer, music by Ellen Lebowitz and Tom Palmer, and the first-ever Gingerbread House competition and silent auction. $600 in cash prizes are being awarded in three Gingerbread House categories: Traditional, Non-Traditional and “Pet House.”

A perennial favorite, the Holiday Art Market began Nov. 26 and is continuing through Jan. 3. Original fine art and crafts by 15 local artists and artisans are on sale, with 20 percent of purchases benefiting the Arts Alliance. For information on both events, go to newarkartsalliance.org or call 266-7266.