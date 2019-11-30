AG Jennings Speaks at Dec. 4 Event

The Delaware Coalition for Open Government’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4, will feature Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who will discuss Criminal Justice Reform and Department of Justice priorities for 2020. The meeting at Widener University Delaware Law School, Room #119, is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. with a social gathering and light refreshments. The speech will begin at 7:05 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A. For more information, call 368-1823 or email delcogdata@aol.com.
