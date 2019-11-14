Hotel DuPont: Mid-Atlantic’s No. 7

The Hotel Du Pont ranked seventh among the Top 10 Hotels in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic, according to the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. The magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards garnered a recording-breaking number of responses, with readers rating their travel experiences. The awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Said the hotel’s managing director, Greg Kavanagh: “It’s an honor for a historical hotel like ours to receive such a prestigious, national designation that is completely decided upon by travelers themselves.”
