Holiday Festivities Set At Art Museum

The Delaware Art Museum is celebrating the holiday season with its annual Museum Store sale and Winter Arts Festival, among other holiday activities.

The holiday sale on Sunday, Dec. 1, offers shoppers 20 percent off their purchase on a variety of giftable items, including books, whimsical ornaments, custom stationery, unique toys, and more. From Dec. 2-8, guests will receive 10 percent off their purchase (20 percent for Museum Members).

The shopping season will continue when the Museum’s free Winter Arts Festival returns on Friday, Dec. 13 (noon–8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 14 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.).