Compliance Training From Back to Basics

In the wake of #MeToo and #TimesUp, a growing number of states, including Delaware, have passed laws mandating sexual harassment training. That training is now being offered by a Wilmington firm, Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, through an agreement with Traliant, a provider of award-winning online sexual harassment training. Under the agreement, Back to Basics now offers Traliant’s Preventing Discrimination and Harassment Training Suite to businesses and organizations looking for online training that is interactive, relevant to their workforce and up-to-date with federal and state laws. Back to Basics customizes state-specific harassment prevention training, as well as editions tailored for offices, hotels, restaurants, healthcare, retail and industrial/manufacturing environments.

“Our partnership with Traliant enables us to expand our focus on education and bring more value to our customers, with innovative employee training on important workplace issues such as sexual harassment, diversity and inclusion, and bystander intervention,” says Juli Bennett, CEO of Back to Basics.