True Crime Lectures Continue

The second in Wilmington University’s True Crime Lecture Series is set for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at DoubleTree by Hilton on Concord Pike. The speaker will be Angelo Lano, a retired FBI agent who led myriad investigations during his 29-year career. Lano became most widely known as a case agent for the FBI’s Watergate investigation. He and fellow agents gathered evidence that led to the creation of articles for the impeachment and resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.

Sponsored by the University’s Criminal Justice Institute, the series continues on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald, author of A Journey to the Center of the Mind. During his extensive career as a profiler and/or a forensic linguist, Fitzgerald successfully investigated numerous high-profile cases, including the Unabomber, Jon Benet Ramsey, Anthrax and the DC Sniper. The free lectures begin at 5:30 p.m. To register, go to wilmu.edu/cji/index.aspx.