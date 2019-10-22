ARIANNA Celebrates the Arts Nov. 10

The ARIANNA Alliance will present an evening of musical performances on Sunday, Nov. 10, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Wilmington. It will feature a Parade of Nations, a floral procession, orchestral music and patriotic choral harmonies with more than 200 participants under the direction of Conductor Simeone Tartaglione. Organist Ronald Stolk will perform the Saint-Saens “Organ Symphony.” The Catholic University of America Orchestra, including 12 harpists, will be joined by members of the Delaware Youth Symphony Orchestra and the ARIANNA Festival Chorus. The performance begins at 6 p.m. Tickets, at $20 for attendees 12 and older, can be purchased by calling 652-2977.
