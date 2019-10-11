Talking True Crime at Wilmington U.

Wilmington University’s Criminal Justice Institute will present a True Crime Lecture Series beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15, with Jeffrey Rinek, former special agent with the FBI and author of In the Name of the Children.

Other dates and speakers: Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Angelo Lano, retired FBI agent who led myriad investigations but became most widely known as a case agent for the FBI’s Watergate investigation; Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Jim Fitzgerald, author of A Journey to the Center of the Mind, and profiler and forensic linguist who helped capture the Unabomber. The free lectures will take place at DoubleTree by Hilton, 4727 Concord Pike, Wilmington, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Register at wilmu.edu/cji.

For more information, contact Rebecca Lawton at cji@wilmu.edu.