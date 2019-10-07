Winterthur’s 56th Del. Antiques Show

Tickets are on sale now for the 56th Annual Delaware Antiques Show, Nov. 8–10, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. Sponsored by Winterthur Museum, it is one of the most acclaimed antiques events in the nation, featuring 60 of the country’s most distinguished dealers of American furniture, paintings, rugs, ceramics, silver, jewelry, and other decorative art. Opening night, with cocktails and early shopping, is Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday begins at 10 a.m. with a keynote by author Robert O’Byrne, honorary chair of the show. O’Byrne specializes in fine and decorative arts and is the author of more than a dozen books. For tickets, call 800-448-3883.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.