Storytelling Festival Features National Lineup

The inaugural Yorklyn Storytelling Festival will feature nine nationally-known storytellers in spoken word on the weekend of Oct. 18-20 at the Center for Creative Arts in Yorklyn. Headlining the festival are Andy Offutt Irwin (National Storytelling Network Circle of Excellence), Kim Weitkamp (seven-time Storytelling World award winner) and TAHIRA (Delaware Division of the Arts Established Professional Fellow). The event features three days of storytelling by the national invitees, workshops and open-mic sessions. Tickets range from $10 to $95. Workshops are free with a paid festival ticket. For times and tickets visit YorklynStoryFest.com.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.