Rockwood Park Gets Crafty

The Fall Craft Festival at Rockwood Park is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 75 artisans will participate, including yarn artists, jewelry makers, woodworkers, local authors, candle makers, soap makers, quilters, pet portrait artists, wreath makers, furniture restorers and furniture makers. There will be live music by The Reflections from noon to 2 p.m. Food trucks and vendors selling baked goods will be on the grounds, located on Washington Street Extension in Wilmington. Raffles will benefit the Rockwood Park Preservation Society.

