Great Dames . . . and Men!

Great Dames Inc. will welcome male panelists to discuss why they choose to advocate for women’s advancement and how that support is vital to creating gender equity, diversity and an improved bottom line. The Powerful Conversations event will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Harry’s Savoy Grill in North Wilmington. Tickets are on sale now.
The panel will include Mac Nagaswami Macleod, co-founder and CEO of Carvertise; Pedro Moore, entrepreneur venture advisor to Daymond John of Shark Tank; and Fred Dawson, a wealth advisor focused on women. Female panelists are: Allison Garrett, founder of The Prison Break Success System; Sarah Kenney-Cruz, communications and PR manager at Delaware Prosperity Partnership; and Maria Hess, strategic and executive communications expert.
To learn more about this event or to register, visit www.Great-Dames.com/Events.