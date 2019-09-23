Yoga Weekend in Lewes

SoulFire CollectiveYoga in Rehoboth is hosting, in collaboration with The Dogfish Inn (105 Savannah Rd., Lewes), SoulQUENCH Weekend, a four-day, three-night yoga retreat from Friday-Monday, Nov. 1-4. Through yoga, biking, vison and goal training, food and drink sampling, and meeting new people, this retreat aims to rejuvenate your body and mind as well as the taste buds. Along with a hotel room, a purchased ticket includes three breakfasts and dinners, at least two yoga classes and workshops, and a guided tour of the Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. For tickets and more information, visit dogfish.com/events/soulquench-weekend.
