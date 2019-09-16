Hockessin Throwdown

Lightweight boxer Henry Lundy (29-8-1/14 KO), of Philadelphia, will face off against veteran Los Angeles southpaw Cleotis Pendarvis (21-5-2/9 KO) at the Hockessin PAL Center (7259 Lancaster Pike), as the main event in Dee Lee Productions and Nick Tiberi Matchmaker ‘s “A Night of LIVE Boxing” on Saturday, Oct. 5. There are 10 undercard bouts, including Delawareans Maurice Horne, Vinny Kirkley, Stefan Talabisco, and Joey Tiberi. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the fights beginning an hour later. Ringside and general admission tickets are available online for $5 less than the door price. For tickets and additional information, visit deeleepromotions.com.
