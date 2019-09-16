A Dogs’ Day in Centreville

Although doggerel is a of type odd, amusing, or burlesque poetry (or gibberish), the organizers of Doggerel Day are putting the emphasis on the first syllable to celebrate the dog. Set for Saturday, Oct. 12, in Centreville, the event will include sheep herding demonstrations, Jack Russell Terrier races, a dog Halloween costume contest with a parade, police dog demonstrations, vendors of doggy goods, and dog charity information booths, as well as food trucks (for humans). Of course, there also will be poetry readings seeking to entertain and amuse this animal-loving crowd. Festivities will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canby Grove Park (Twaddell Mill Road). For more information, visit centervillede.info.
