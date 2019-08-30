Tuned In – September 2019

Not-to-be-missed music news

12 Will be Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall

The Delaware Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will honor its 2019 inductees on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. at the baby grand (818 N. Market St., Wilmington). Inductees include Johnny Neel, Mark Kenneally & Rockett 88, Alfie Moss and Dexter Koonce, The Tradewinds, Mario Rocco, Club Phred, Nik Everett, Jimmy Stayton & The Rocka-Bye Band, Lois Lipton Parker, Mitch Thomas, Michael Ace and Dick Schmidt. Club Phred will serve as the house band. For more information or tickets, visit TheGrandWilmington.org.

MickeyFest Returns with 12 Area Acts

The second annual MickeyFest will take place in Historic New Castle on Saturday, Sept. 7 (noon start). A dozen acts will be featured, including Love Seed Mama Jump, Chorduroy, FatDaddyHasBeen, and Brixton Saint.

MickeyFest also features food and beer vendors and family activities such as pony rides, juggling shows, a bouncy tent, and a petting zoo. Admission is free but donations are encouraged as all proceeds will support children who suffer from Sanfilippo Syndrome, like the event’s namesake, Mickey Merrill. For more information, visit savemickey.com.

Mexican Independence Day on Market Street

Viva Mexico Fest 2019 Delaware Edition will mark Mexican Independence Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. Set for 2 to 10 p.m. on Wilmington’s Market Street between 9th and 10th Streets at Ernest and Scott Taproom, the event will showcase musical performances by Hijos de Barron, Joe Veras, Alcranes Musical, Banda 411, and Brisa de Guanajuato. Family and children’s activities, family fun and ethnic foods also will be available at the block party in celebration of the 209th anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain.

For more information, ernestandscott.com.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Scratch Join Forces at The Queen

On Saturday, Sept. 28, The Queen will host hip-hop legends DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Scratch for one night of turntable artistry. Perhaps best known for his work with Will Smith in the Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, Delaware resident DJ Jazzy Jeff regularly plays more than 150 shows a year—when he’s not recording or producing in the studio.

DJ Scratch is no stranger to international success, either. From 2012 to 2014, he consecutively won “Turntablist of the Year” at the Global Spin Awards. As a producer, he helped achieve gold-record status for EPMD, Q-Tip, The Roots, LL Cool J, and Talib Kweli. For tickets and more information, go to thequeenwilmington.com.

The Grand Welcomes Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

On Sunday, Sept. 28, The Grand (818 N. Market St.) will host the unique combination of Rhiannon Giddens, a folk singer and banjo and fiddle player, and Francesco Turrisi, a jazz and Mediterranean pianist and percussionist. The two will demonstrate the global influences that have inspired their work. Showtime is 8 p.m.; ticket prices start at $38. For more information, visit TheGrandWilmington.org.

PIG at Bar XIII

Industrial post-punk band PIG is bringing their Divine Descent tour to Delaware at Bar XIII (1706 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington) on Monday, Sept. 26. Following the recent release of their album CANDY, lead vocalist Raymond Watts brings a punk twist on popular hits to the stage for a night of guitar riffs and dark vocals. Concert time and price will be announced in early September.

Homeboy George Thorogood at The Grand

He’s internationally acclaimed but he’s Delaware’s own and favorite son, George Thorogood, who, along with the Delaware Destroyers, will come home for a special performance at The Grand in Wilmington (818 N. Market St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The performance will be the band’s eighth stop on their Good to be Bad Tour, celebrating the band’s 45-year history. The concert starts at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $46. For more information, visit TheGrandWilmington.org.

Painter-Singer Buswell Performs at 3:18 p.m.

Painter and singer Winthrop “Buzz” Buswell will perform “When October Goes with Winthrop’s Adventures In Song,” at Concord Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3:18 p.m., sharp.

Expect to hear popular show tunes such as “Some Enchanted Evening” and “The Music of the Night” along with classic serenades like “’O Sole Mio” and “Torna a Surriento.” Diane Gray, Dean of Students at Concord High School, will accompany on piano. The show will run 90 minutes, with refreshments provided. A goodwill offering is suggested.