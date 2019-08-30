Fall Into Fun!

These local events will put you in the spirit for autumn. Embrace the season with train rides through fall foliage, outdoor music festivals, tasty fundraisers, corn maze adventures, ghost tours, a harvest moon festival and more!

Steamin’ Days at Auburn Heights

The Marshall Steam Museum

3000 Creek Rd., Yorklyn

First Sunday of the month through November

auburnheights.org

Climb into an antique automobile or board one of the trains and experience what it was like to travel at the turn of the 20th century. Another option is touring the 1897 mansion that was home to three generations of the Marshall family. General admission is $8 for ages 12 and under, $11 for 13 and up, and free for Friends of Auburn Heights Preserve members.

The Farmer & The Chef

The Chase Center

815 Justison St., Wilmington

Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:45-8:30 p.m.

visitwilmingtonde.com

This 12th annual fundraiser pairs local restaurants with area farmers and gives guests the opportunity to vote for their favorite creations. Proceeds benefit the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that funds research to improve the health of mothers and babies.

24th Annual Hagley Car Show

Hagley Museum

200 Hagley Creek Road, Wilmington

Saturday, Sept. 15, 10am-4pm

hagley.org

“Rolling Elegance: Luxury Automobiles” is the theme of this annual event that features more than 500 antique and restored cars, trucks and motorcycles dating from the early 1900s through 1994. Highlights include a vehicle parade, a showcase of vintage jukeboxes, video simulators, pedal car racing and a festival food court.

Taste of Trolley

Trolley Square

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-4 p.m.

tasteoftrolley.com

Experience the vibrant Wilmington neighborhood of Trolley Square in this fifth annual celebration of “All Things Trolley.” Admission is free with a pay-as-you-go model for beer, wine and spirits sampling as well as small-plate food items. Other features include live and DJ music, street entertainers, sidewalk sales and a scavenger hunt for prizes at Trolley Square merchants.

Tree Festival At Mt. Cuba

Mt. Cuba Center

3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin

Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

mtcubacenter.org/grow

See native trees in the autumn glory —and get the opportunity to purchase native to take home. Also featuring live music, local food and drinks.

Harvest Moon Festival

Coverdale Farm Preserve

543 Way Rd., Greenville

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10-5 p.m.

delawarenaturesociety.org

This fall festival offers activities for all ages with hayrides, live music, food trucks, artisan demonstrations, and children’s activities. The festival is free for all members and $7 for non-members over the age of 5.

Corn Maze & Fall Fun

Ramsey’s Farm

330 Ramsey Rd., Wilmington

October and November

ramseysfarm.com

Enjoy the fun of Ramsey’s farm, where there are all kinds of mazes—corn, sorghum, hay—as well as pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more.

Fort Delaware Ghost Tours

Pea Patch Island, Delaware City

Various October dates

destateparks.com

Experience the thrill of the supernatural in an actual paranormal investigation of Pea Patch Island’s Fort Delaware. Must be 13 or older to participate. All departures are on the ferry from Delaware City at 45 Clinton St. Admission is $50 per person.

Milburn Orchards

1495 Appleton Rd., Elkton, Md.

October through November

milburnorchards.com

This fall, Milburn Orchards is the place to go for hayrides, a corn maze, a farmyard playground, tractor tunnel, straw jump, and more. Admission is $5-$10, and free for ages 2 and under.

Tailgate Tag Sale

Christ Church Parking Lot

505 E Buck Rd., Greenville

Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-noon

christchurchde.org

Shop for unique tagged items outside and wreaths and garden treasures inside during the tailgate tag sale hosted by the Garden Gate Garden Club. All proceeds will be donated to local projects and charities. Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

River Towns Ride & Fall Festival

Historic New Castle and Historic Delaware City

211 Delaware St., New Castle, and 407 Clinton St., Delaware City

Saturday, Oct. 5, 12-5 p.m.

rivertownsfestival.com

The seventh annual River Towns Ride & Festival is a one-day joint festival held between the historic Delaware waterfront towns of New Castle and Delaware City. There also is a recreational ride that offers cyclists the opportunity to explore the Markell and Castle bike trails while earning medals for distance ridden. There is no admission fee to the festival and a complimentary shuttle bus is available to transport you between towns. The Tall Ship Lynx will be on display in New Castle while live music, food, games and family activities will be offered at both locations.

Vendemmia da Vinci Wine and Food Festival

Christiana Hilton

100 Continental Dr, Newark

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2-6 p.m.

societadavinci.org

Dedicated to promoting the Italian-American heritage, the da Vinci Society helps families in need, provides educational grants, supports cultural events and institutions within the community and throws one heck of a fall event. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and samples of Italian food and wine.

Boo at the Zoo

Brandywine Zoo

1001 N Park Dr., Wilmington

Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, 5-7 p.m.

brandywinezoo.org

Trick-or-treat and explore the zoo at dusk to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday. Kids can enjoy a fun night in their costumes without the horror-themed elements of the season.

Monsters & Malts Movie Fest

Penn Cinema

401 S. Madison St., Wilmington

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 6:30 p.m. both nights, with an additional 9:30 p.m. viewing on Friday

penncinema.com

Just in time for Halloween, this Movies on Tap mini film fest returns for its second year with five scary movies and the classic comedy Young Frankenstein. A different area brewery will serve samples at each showing. Proceeds benefit local charities.

The Ultimate Tailgate

Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots

777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington

Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m.

mealsonwheelsde.org

The event will include wine, spirits, and craft beer from 2SP Brewing Co. as well as area restaurants’ various interpretations of tailgate food. There will be live entertainment, a silent auction, tailgate-themed games, and a beer/wine toss. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Delaware. Tickets are $65 per person and should be purchased online.

Beers & Gears

Delaware Park

777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington

Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

delawarepark.com

One of the biggest car shows in Delaware features rat rods, muscles, exotics, hot rods, turners, pro street, imports, trucks and classics. More than 450 trophies will be awarded during this family-friendly event, free for spectators, with craft beer, live music and DJs.

Urban Bike Project

Fall Crisp Classic

Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

urbanbikeproject.com

This autumn bicycle ride begins and ends at Bellevue, with eight-mile or 12-mile riding options for riders. An after party at the finish line in Bellevue State Park is sponsored by Dogfish Head Brewery.

Wilmington Beer Week

Wilmington

Various locations in the city

Week of Nov. 4-9

wilmingtonBeerWeek.com

Wilmington will play host to its ninth annual week celebrating craft beer. There will be beer dinners, tap takeovers, celebrity brewer appearances and more.

Local Brews & Local Grooves

The Queen

500 N. Market St., Wilmington

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

visitwilmingtonde.com

This is a craft beer and music festival hosted by The Queen in Downtown Wilmington.