At Peace in Delaware

In the ongoing effort to make communities safe and peaceful, more than 88 free events will be held from Sept. 21-29, in the fourth annual Peace Week Delaware. The events aim to reduce violence through the understanding found in dialogue, speech, and artistic expression. The official kickoff, featuring spoken word, music, poetry and dance, will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Warner Elementary School (West 18th Street, Wilmington). Other events throughout the state will include picnics, interfaith dialogue, workshops, lectures, visual art, and various creative performances. For more information, visit peaceweekdelaware.org.
