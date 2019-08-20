Burger Battle set for Rockford Park

For its eighth annual iteration on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Delaware Burger Battle will take place at a new location—Rockford Tower in Rockford Park. Guests can sample and vote on their favorite burgers from local chefs and restaurants while supporting the Food Bank of Delaware and Delaware Prostart, a program that teaches high school students culinary and food-management skills. Adult tickets are $50 with less expensive designated driver and kids tickets available. For a list of participating restaurants, visit deburgerbattle.com.
