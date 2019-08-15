West Street Art Fest Debuts

On the last day of Peace Week Delaware—Sunday, Sept. 22—the inaugural West Street Art Festival will be held by The Delaware Contemporary. This arty extravaganza will feature Spaceboy, Monet Le’Mon, spoken word, musical entertainment, food trucks, workshops, the Pacem in Terris Peace Week Art exhibition, interactive games, a ticketed obstacle course and slide, and various other activities. Having partnered with the Delaware Children’s Museum and iCreate, Delaware Contemporary hopes to provide fun and creative amusement for all who attend, regardless of their age. And it’s free! For additional information, visit decontemporary.org/west-street-art-festival.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.