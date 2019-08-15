Walk for HIV Awareness

AIDS Walk Delaware will host its annual event, presented by Greenhill Pharmacy, at Dravo Plaza on the Wilmington Riverfront and Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach. Coinciding with International Peace Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, this walk aims to advance HIV awareness, reduce the stigma of those living with HIV and endorse HIV community health in the First State. T-shirts will be given to those who raise $30 or more, and all proceeds will support multiple Delaware AIDS service organizations. Pets on leashes are welcome. For more information and to register, go to aidwalkdelaware.org.
