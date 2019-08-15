Rolling Luxury at Hagley

The historic Hagley Museum and Library (200 Hagley Creek Rd.) will host its 24th annual car show on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With “Rolling Elegance Luxury Automobiles” as this year’s theme, more than 500 cars from the early 1900s to 1994 will be on display. They will include such manufacturers as Rolls Royce, Cadillac, Bentley and Lincoln. There also will be vehicle parades, a vintage jukebox showcase, video simulators, pedal car racing and a festival food court. Advance tickets are offered at discounted prices. Tickets bought at the show are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for museum members and children age 5 & under. For more information, visit hagley.org.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.