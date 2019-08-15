Mispillion Works for the Birds

The beaches of southern Delaware are known for their variety of wildlife. In an effort to protect these creatures, Mispillion River Brewery in cooperation with Delaware Ornithological Society raised money at this year’s Bird-A-Thon in early May, with the goal of buying the last private property in the Mispillion Harbor Reserve to secure the entire tract’s preservation for the migrating shorebirds, in particular the endangered Red Knot. On Saturday, Aug. 24, Misspillion River Brewery will launch its new Red IPA featuring the Red Knot, painted by Milton resident and wildlife artist Richard Clifton. The brewery hopes to reintroduce the Red IPA next year to coincide with the spring migrations.
