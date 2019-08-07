Ride, Walk And Sip On Grounds Of Hagley

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is the featured libation for Hagley Museum and Library’s Bike & Hike & Brews held each Wednesday through Aug. 28 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can walk, jog or bike then enjoy Dogfish Head varieties on the Hagley grounds (200 Hagley Creek Road). Food is also available at Hagley’s Belin House Café.

If the dish is from the Belin House’s pre-order menu, the order must be placed by Monday, so that it is ready by Wednesday. Ice cream also will be available, courtesy of Woodside Farm Creamery. Admission is free for Hagley members and those under 5, and $3 for everyone else. Honoring the late summer, canines can accompany their owners on the last Wednesday of August. For more information regarding the Bike & Hike & Brews, visit hagley.org.