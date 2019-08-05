Wilmington Brew Works (3129 Miller Rd.) will host a Beerthday Bacchanalia on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, celebrating its first anniversary. Live and DJ music will be playing on the patio and in the backyard, while food trucks cook, games are played and drinks are drunk. Fifty VIP tickets are available for $50 each night. They come with a special goblet, an exclusive celebration with the owners, and drinks otherwise not available. For more information, visit wilmingtonbrewworks.com.
