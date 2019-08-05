A Festival for a King

At noon on Saturday, Aug. 10, Chelsea Tavern (21 N. Market St.) will host the third annual Downtown Brewfest. More than 100 brews and 50 local breweries will be featured, accompanied by a home-brew competition, live music acts, DJs, food trucks and 11 area restaurants. All proceeds from the event will go to the Restore the King initiative headed by The Friends of Gambrinus, Inc. General Admission tickets are available at $40 with other options available, including VIP. There will be Lyft incentives as well. For more information, visit brewfestwilm.com.
