Spirited – August 2019

From Joe Renaud, Beverage Director, Home Grown Café

Lavender Mojito

What I really like about this lavender mojito is that it is bright and refreshing, yet also floral. It’s a drink that I can sit on the front porch and really enjoy with minimal effort. Lavender is such a delicate flower but offers so many flavor profiles that are really fun for the summer, and combined with mint it’s a really great summer drink.

Things you’ll need:

• 2 oz. White rum (I use Naked Turtle)

• .5 oz. lime juice

• .5 oz. lavender simple syrup (see below)

• 6-10 mint leaves

To make lavender simple syrup:

• 2 oz. of lavender

• .5 cup sugar

• .5 cup water

• Bring the water and sugar to a boil and add the lavender. Bring to medium heat and let simmer for about 10 minutes or until the water starts to thicken.

• Remove from heat and cool.

• Strain

Make your Lavender Mojito

• Place the mint leaves and your liquid ingredients into a shaker tin.

• Muddle the mint delicately (too much muddling and you will create a grassy flavor profile)—you just want to get the oils from the mint out of the leaves.

• Add ice and delicately shake.

• Strain all the liquid into a new glass with fresh ice and top with soda water.

Enjoy!