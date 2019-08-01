Spirited – August 2019

Our recommendation from an area pro
From Joe Renaud, Beverage Director, Home Grown Café
Lavender Mojito
What I really like about this lavender mojito is that it is bright and refreshing, yet also floral. It’s a drink that I can sit on the front porch and really enjoy with minimal effort. Lavender is such a delicate flower but offers so many flavor profiles that are really fun for the summer, and combined with mint it’s a really great summer drink.
Things you’ll need:
• 2 oz. White rum (I use Naked Turtle)
• .5 oz. lime juice
• .5 oz. lavender simple syrup (see below)
• 6-10 mint leaves
To make lavender simple syrup:
• 2 oz. of lavender
• .5 cup sugar
• .5 cup water
• Bring the water and sugar to a boil and add the lavender. Bring to medium heat and let simmer for about 10 minutes or until the water starts to thicken.
• Remove from heat and cool.
• Strain
Make your Lavender Mojito
• Place the mint leaves and your liquid ingredients into a shaker tin.
• Muddle the mint delicately (too much muddling and you will create a grassy flavor profile)—you just want to get the oils from the mint out of the leaves.
• Add ice and delicately shake.
• Strain all the liquid into a new glass with fresh ice and top with soda water.
Enjoy!