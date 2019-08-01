Riverside Storytime

The Brandywine River Museum of Art (1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania) will launch its PNC Arts Alive Series in tandem with its new exhibit, “N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives.” These programs seek to explore the way in which stories are made, preserved and shared with the world, while also engaging guests in discussions, performances and artistic self- expression. Guests will have the opportunity to converse with illustrators, writers, storytellers and scholars of the narrative arts from multifaceted backgrounds. Added to the children’s program will be illustrator-led art activities. For more information regarding the PNC Arts Alive Series, visit brandywine.org/museum.
