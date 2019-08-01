Barnes & Noble Moves Down the Pike

A longtime neighbor of the Concord Mall, Barnes & Noble has moved down the pike to the Concord Square Shopping Center (4209 Concord Pike). This sleeker store features an open and contemporary design so that customers can see the entire store as they enter, providing a more spacious feel. Barnes & Noble is launching prototypes stores like this because operating costs are less than the former bulky stores. The new Concord Pike location also features a 700-square-foot event space for book signings and other events, as well as a Starbucks café with a clean, modern design. Visit Barnes & Noble Store Locator for details, events and activities at this location.
