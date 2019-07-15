Writers Take Note

The third annual Wilmington Writers Conference will be held at the Delaware Art Museum (2301 Kentmere Pkwy.) on Saturday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Playwright Erlina Ortiz will be the keynote speaker among 11 other sessions hosted by JoAnn Balingit, Saliym Cooper, Tara Elliot, Lois Hoffmann, Gemelle John, Carrie Knowles, Maureen McVeigh, Devon Miller-Duggan, Ann Quinn, Kim Roberts and Dan Vera, and Nancy Sakaduski. There also will be a moderated panel with Mara Gorman, David P. Kozinski and Chet’la Sebree.

Open to all ages and skill levels, this conference is a great opportunity for local writers to network and build a stronger writing community. The event will explore the theme of “place,” complementing the Art Museum’s summer exhibitions Relational Undercurrents and The Loper Tradition. The festivities will begin on Friday, July 26, from 6-8 p.m., with an informal open mic, free of charge event emceed by Maria Masington. Tickets for the conference on July 27 are $30 for the general public, $25 for senior citizens and Art Museum Members and $15 for students. For more information, visit delart.org.