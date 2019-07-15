Haute Couture Comes to Wilmington

Fashion designer Jonathan Brown will present his fall/winter 2019 runway collection on Friday, July 26, at the Delaware College of Art and Design (600 N. Market St.). A graduate of the Parsons School of Design in New York, Brown was apprenticed by renowned designers Geoffrey Beene and Marc Jacobs. Brown’s recent collection, inspired by his travels in Spain, seeks to give the viewer a sense of scale and drama, while creating a rhythm between texture and shape, art and fashion. For more information, go to dcad.edu.
