A Salute To Delaware’s Craft Producers

The 10th annual Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Delaware Agricultural Museum & Village in Dover. The event is a salute to the state’s craft alcohol producers and will feature locally-produced beer, wine and spirits along with special guests from over the state line, such as Yards, 2SP, Evolution, Heavy Seas and more. The day also includes live music, food trucks, a mechanical bull and other outdoor games, as well as guided tours of the Agricultural Museum. VIP tickets entitle guests to an exclusive tasting session along with a catered dinner from 2:30-4 p.m. General admission begins at 4 p.m., and the festival ends at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit DeBeerWineSpirits.com.
