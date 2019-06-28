Tuned In – July 2019

Not-to-be-missed music news

CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN CULTURE AND ART

The Delaware Art Museum continues its 2019 performance series. On Thursday, July 11, the series opens with the first performance from Puerto Rican dance group Los Planeros de la 21, followed by Haitian artist Nathalie Joachim in Famm D’aiti on Thursday, July 25. To end the series, performer Makeda Thomas presents “The Light Fantastical.” Each show features the stories, dances and experiences of groups from the diverse societies of the Caribbean, from Puerto Rico to Haiti. The Performances are presented in conjunction with the museum’s new exhibition, Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago, which runs through Sept. 8. Tickets range from $25-$35. For more information, visit delart.org.

DSO’S CONCERT SERIES KICKS OFF

The Delaware symphony Orchestra presents its 2019-2020 concert season, beginning Friday, Sept. 27, at The Grand in Wilmington. The series will feature a wide variety of music celebrating the classic and the new. To start the season, young composer Missy Mazzoli will receive the Alfred I. duPont award after a performance of her Sinfonia (For Orbiting Spheres). This season’s solo artists include Pianist Michael Brown, Cellist Camille Thomas and Clarinetist Anthony McGill. To finish off the season, the DSO will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday by performing Beethoven’s Choral Symphony. Season Subscriptions are available now. For more information, visit delawaresymphony.org.



A LIVELY TRIBUTE TO THE DEAD

Dew Point Brewing’s Summer Music Festival Series continues at noon on Saturday, July 20, as area bands Montana Wildaxe, Bones Brigade, The Uncle Jimmy Band and Crazy Chester and the Space Farmers pay tribute to the Grateful Dead. Guests can also enjoy craft beer, food trucks and local art vendors at this festival-style event. Dew Point is located in the middle of the Red Clay Creek Watershed at 2878 Creek Rd., Yorklyn. All tickets are general admission, with a day-of ticket price of $25. Admission is free for children under the age of 12. For more information, visit dewpointbrewing.com.

OLD BRANDYWINE VILLAGE: HOT THIS SUMMER

Old Brandywine Village Thursday Summer concert series kicks off July 11 at 5 p.m. Grab your friends and come down to the historic Superfine Lane opening night to see Nadjah Nicole from The Voice. There will be food trucks, produce stands and beer vendors at this event. The series, extending through Oct. 3, includes local artists such as Michelle Christopher and Frank Stella, Keith Mack of Scandal, The Diligents, Fireball’s Larry Burnett and more. For more information, visit the Facebook page @Old Brandywine Village.

MONDAYS IN THE PARKS WITH YOU

Get your blankets and lawn chairs for Friends of Wilmington Parks’ free summer concert series. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays at Rockford Park (Tower Drive) and Wednesdays at the Sugarbowl in Brandywine Park (1080 N. Park Dr.), enjoy music, food trucks, and beer from Wilmington Brew Works and Bellefonte Brewing Co. Each concert, from June 17 to Aug. 21, is a new genre of music. From Reggae to Bluegrass, there is something for the whole family—including pets—to enjoy. For more information, visit friendsofwilmingtonparks.org.

PARROTING JIMMY BUFFET

Bring the family and head to the Brandywine Zoo (1001 N. Park Dr.) on Thursday, July 11, for the zoo’s Parrot Party, with music by Panama Rex (“The Ultimate Jimmy Buffet Band”). Stroll through exotic animal exhibits and enjoy concessions from Big Fish Events and Bellefonte Brewing Co. Tickets for members are $30, nonmembers $40, and designated driver tickets are $20. Receive two drink tickets with each purchase (unless designated driver or child). Things get started at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit brandywinezoo.org.

ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND AT THE QUEEN

The Queen (500 N. Market St.) celebrates its second anniversary on Saturday, July 13, by hosting Almost Queen, a Queen tribute band complete with authentic costumes and performances that will make you feel like you’re watching Freddie Mercury in the flesh. The performance is for all ages, with doors opening at 7 p.m. The celebration continues the following night as The Queen screens a sing-along version of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody at 8 p.m. For more information, visit thequeenwilmington.com.

WHEELAND BROTHERS AT GRAIN H2O

Grain H2O, at 3006 Summit Harbour Lane in Summit, hosts the Wheeland Brothers on the evening of Thursday, July 18. This Southern California band plays genres from reggae to flip flop hip hop and performs something new with every song. Come to the Summit North Marina at 7 p.m. to enjoy a meal, drinks, and music on the Corona Light Stage. No cover charge. For more information, visit meetatgrain.com.