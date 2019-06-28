Tickling Your Funny Bone

On Wednesday, July 31, the non-profit Mental Health Association in Delaware will host its third annual Funny Bone Comedy Show at Delaware Theatre Company (200 Water St.). The show will feature seven stand-up comedians, with New York-based comedian James Mattern emceeing the event. All proceeds will go to the Mental Health Association’s community programs and lifesaving services, such as suicide intervention training and peer support, to encourage more people to seek mental health care when needed. A complimentary happy hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Through June 30, tickets are $60 with an early-bird discount available. Single-ticket prices starting July 1 are $65, with discounts offered there as well. For more information, go to mhainde.org.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.