Spirited – July2018

Our recommendation from an area pro

From Joe Renaud, Beverage Director, Home Grown Café

Strawberry Goodness

Summer is upon us and it’s time to be outside, soaking up the sun. We have a perfect drink for that, which is both fun and delicious.

With this drink, I wanted to do something bright and fruity. I love basil and strawberry together; it’s such a great pairing. To add summer flair, tequila became the base.

Serving size: two beverages

Things you’ll need:

• 4 oz. of blanco tequila (I prefer Cazadores)

• 3 oz. of lime juice

• 1 oz. of agave

• 6 strawberries, cut, tops removed

• 6 basil leaves

• 4 dashes of orange or grapefruit bitters

(I used Bittermens Hopped Grapefruit Bitters)

1. Build your drink in a shaker. Put your strawberries and basil in the shaker, then top with ice.

2. Add your liquids to the shaker. Vigorously shake for 30 seconds.

3. Strain into a fresh glass. Add fresh ice if you desire.

(Can be served up or on ice).

Cheers to a bright summer.