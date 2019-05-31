WilmU Sponsors ‘Justice Academy’

Area law enforcement representatives conducted a one-day “Justice Academy” for students from the Brandywine School District on May 13 at Wilmington University’s Brandywine campus. Hosted by the University’s new Criminal Justice Institute, the day was designed to introduce students to possible careers in law enforcement. Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, United States Secret Service, FBI, Wilmington Police Department, paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police were all on hand to demonstrate various aspects of police work. Students got a close-up look at a patrol car, fingerprinting procedures, how a canine unit operates, and learned about the rules of probation and parole. Students from Brandywine, Concord and Mount Pleasant high schools attended the 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. event.
